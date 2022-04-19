Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey's Jayesh Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar. The film is set to hit the screens on May 13.

After a long wait, the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is finally out and after watching it we can definitely say that the live-wire of Bollywood is again set to win our hearts with his versatility. After Ram Leela, the actor is back as Gujarati chhora and this time he is not wielding a gun or romancing a hottie from the enemy's territory but going all out to save his unborn daughter.

The film, which is set in a male-dominated society in Gujarat, revolves around the preference of Jayeshbhai's family for a male child. Shalini Pandey, who plays Ranveer's wife, is pregnant for the second time and this time her father-in-law (Boman Irani) and mother-in-law (Ratna Pathak Shah) want her to bear a son. But when they come to know that she is pregnant with a girl child, Jayesh's parents decide to abort that child but to protect her unborn baby Jayeshbhai flees along with his wife and daughter. And post that we witness some hilarious twists and turns.

The social comedy brings out the message of saving the girl child with a dose of humour and entertainment. Ranveer Singh, who seems to be acing the titular character, shared his experience and recently said, “I love everything about Gujarat its culture, its vibrancy, its zeal to be the best, and most importantly its people. So, I was really inspired to become a Gujarati boy in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and get the same amount of love from Gujaratis across the world, all over again. I hope they love the film and love my performance in it. I have given it my all and I know we have a very special film to offer to them.”

Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film is set to hit the screens on May 13.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​