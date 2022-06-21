Pooja Bedi's beautiful daughter Alaya F spoke about her yoga journey on International Yoga Day. She explained that she first started doing yoga after seeing a few yoga videos on Instagram during the first lockdown. But it wasn't until the second lockdown that she began taking yoga seriously. On the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

Alaya F made a splash in Bollywood with a very promising debut in Jawani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. The debutant was appreciated for her performance and everyone unanimously agreed that Alaya has great potential in her. With a great social media presence, Alaya keeps her fans entertained with sneak peek into her daily life be it her dance rehearsals or yoga sessions. Here is what she has to say on International Yoga Day.

Excerpts from the interview:

How important yoga is to you?

It has slowly and steadily become a very important part of my life. I don't think when I started it I realised just how wonderful and beneficial it would be and how much it would add to my life and when I started it I just looked at it as a workout just with time it really really grew on me and I feel like its a type of like a form of exercise very very compatible with me because it's a great workout and it also centres me and especially you know in the type of profession I am in we need centric lots of the time and also I feel like it keeps challenging. I keep having to push myself, I keep wanting to push myself and I keep finding out new things that my body can do and I never know about all of that I think it's very yeah I think it has definitely added a lot to my life!

How has yoga changed your life?