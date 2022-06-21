International Yoga Day 2022: Alaya F shares her journey with yoga
In conversation with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F on yoga and how it has changed her life.
Pooja Bedi's beautiful daughter Alaya F spoke about her yoga journey on International Yoga Day. She explained that she first started doing yoga after seeing a few yoga videos on Instagram during the first lockdown. But it wasn't until the second lockdown that she began taking yoga seriously. On the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.
Alaya F made a splash in Bollywood with a very promising debut in Jawani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. The debutant was appreciated for her performance and everyone unanimously agreed that Alaya has great potential in her. With a great social media presence, Alaya keeps her fans entertained with sneak peek into her daily life be it her dance rehearsals or yoga sessions. Here is what she has to say on International Yoga Day.
Excerpts from the interview:
How important yoga is to you?
It has slowly and steadily become a very important part of my life. I don't think when I started it I realised just how wonderful and beneficial it would be and how much it would add to my life and when I started it I just looked at it as a workout just with time it really really grew on me and I feel like its a type of like a form of exercise very very compatible with me because it's a great workout and it also centres me and especially you know in the type of profession I am in we need centric lots of the time and also I feel like it keeps challenging. I keep having to push myself, I keep wanting to push myself and I keep finding out new things that my body can do and I never know about all of that I think it's very yeah I think it has definitely added a lot to my life!
How has yoga changed your life?
I feel it has given me a very good sense of discipline. I definitely feel like you know starting my day with Yoga especially as often as I can. Sometimes every day of the week, sometimes three days a week but definitely consistently. You know I feel it has given me a great sense of discipline, it has given me a great sense of peace in the morning. You know we wakeup and we jump into all the craziness of the day and craziness of life and I feel like its really wonderful to have that moment first thing in the morning to just centre myself so I definitely think it has changed the way I approach my days and as a result, it changes the way I approach life in general.
When did you start practicing yoga?
Actually you know it seems like I have been doing it much longer. Even I feel like I have been doing it for much longer but actually, it's only been a year that I have actually and properly practicing yoga before that I have done things like gymnastics what I like to call fake Yoga where I used to you to know just pull a or find a Yoga pose and just copy it without any actual technical knowledge and then put that out on my social media and very honest with all of those I would write that I have no yoga experience but in the second lockdown is when I really got into it. Actually learning yoga from a Wonderful teacher whose name is Tia Ameen Joshi she really guided me with that and I have loved it ever since.
What is your take on Yoga way of life?
Ans: Well I feel like more than yoga way of life, yoga falls under self-care for me because it's a way to just give back to your body and give yourself more energy and a clear start and you know that any form of exercise especially yoga is a great form of self-care.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi kicks off celebrations from Mysuru, Union ministers to join from 75 locations
Keeping in mind the theme of the 75 years of India's independence, a total of 75 other locations have been selected by the Ministry for AYUSH for union ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.
Guilty pleasure shows to watch across OTT platforms
This summer, grab on to this list of shows that will keep you hooked, whether you are single or committed.
Music composer Tanuj Tiku talks about the making of Laal Singh Chaddha
”Over 150 people involved in making the score,” says Laal Singh Chaddha composer Tanuj Tiku.