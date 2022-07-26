A recent video shows some residents from Indore that have taken Ranveer Singh's viral nude photoshoot a little too personally.

The recent nude photoshoot of Ranveer Singh spread like a wildfire on social media. He recreated photographs of American icon Burt Reynolds while baring all for the Paper Magazine shoot. Some people adored it, while others were outraged. In fact, some residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have taken a little too personally the fact that Ranveer is naked in the pictures even though it has nothing to do with them. According to reports, an NGO launched a clothing donation campaign for the actor.

In the video, People can be seen lining up to drop off clothing inside a box that has Ranveer's photos from the photoshoot and the offensive tagline "manasik kachra" (mental garbage).

Additionally, Ranveer's photo shoot got him into legal trouble. According to a police official, a request was made to Mumbai Police on Monday to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for "hurting sentiments of women" by posting nude photos online.

An officer of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb, filed the complaint application at the Chembur police station. According to the official, the complainant claimed the actor's photos offended women's feelings and their modesty. The complainant asked for the Information Technology Act and various Indian Penal Code sections to be used to file a case against the actor.

Ranveer, talking about the photoshoot told Paper Magazine: “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f**king naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

