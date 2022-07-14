'I have never heard or read anything like that', says Ayesha Sood about the crime 'The Indian Predator' traces.

The popularity of true crime among viewers has skyrocketed over time. Last year, all true-crime lovers were drawn to and fascinated by the Netflix docu-series House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths and Crime Stories: India Detectives. With Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, Netflix is releasing another true story that delves into the murky world of cold-blooded killings and a ruthless serial killer.

A renowned serial murderer who mercilessly mutilated his victims and dispersed their body parts over the city will be profiled in the upcoming docu-series. The documentary, which looks to methodically explain the line of events that led up to his arrest based on investigations and coverage of serial killings in the Indian capital, promises to be a terrifying, unsettling, yet captivating watch.

The series is directed by renowned film-maker Ayesha Sood who shares insights on why she decided to back this title, “When the Vice India team approached me with the idea of developing The Indian Predator, I was truly intrigued because even though I consider myself to be a true-crime nut, and have been a Delhi resident all my life, I had never heard of this story. On researching this case I realized that this is indeed an important story to tell. Our intent with this series was to give the viewers a ringside view to the journey of one of the scariest serial killers in Indian crime.” It is produced by VICE India.

The more you delve into a subject and speak to people, the more is revealed, as is frequently the case with documentaries. There are always new perspectives and unexpected obstacles to overcome along the way, despite the fact that you may believe you know the story and have all the background information. The process of creating The Indian Predator was similar.

Director Ayesha Sood throws light on the challenges faced to complete this series “As is the case with any true-crime documentary, Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi also had many layers and threads that kept unravelling through the interviews and conversations. It was tough to get everyone to come on the record because of the tragic nature of the crimes and most people are wary of documentation or keeping a photographic record of their lives. So, we had to be doubly mindful with our research and ensure that all aspects of the case are being accurately corroborated. Not to mention, there were physical difficulties also at play - whoever has shot post or during the pandemic knows how the health and security teams have to go all out to make sure the crew and our characters felt safe. We had stringent covid protocols in place - safe and controlled zones, disinfection stations and color codes to mark crew as per their working zones and technical equipment. Then as we neared the end of 2020, we were hit by one of the most severe winters the North has witnessed in recent times. While shooting in Bihar and Delhi with call times at 3.00/4.00 am - hot chai was never appreciated more by our incredible tireless crew. So, yes we were really up against a lot of odds while creating the series but I believe we have created something that is truly worth it all.”

The chilling story of Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, comes out on 20th July, exclusively on Netflix.

