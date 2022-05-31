Millions Of Fans Can Now Enjoy A Whole New Immersive Experience At IIFA Metaverse on Bollyverse, as their Official Metaverse Partner.

Bringing together the very best of the Indian cinema and film fraternity, the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema - the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards - is all set to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on June 3rd and 4th, 2022, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences. With the rise of the digital culture, as an extension of the brand, IIFA is all set to thrill fans in the Metaverse for a one-of-a-kind experience with Bollyverse, as their Official Metaverse Partner for the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on June 3rd and 4th, 2022.

Serving groundbreaking IIFA experiences, all IIFA events will be covered on Bollyverse including IIFA Backstage, IIFA Green Carpet, Avatar Club, Talent Quest, VR Bar, After Party, Stage rehearsals and Touchdown as well as the much-awaited Awards Ceremony. IIFA Backstage gives you a sneak peek at the behind the scenes and all that it takes to bring this glamour-studded entertainment to the world. It will feature the stars getting ready, the make-up, the line-up and all the buzz behind the scenes. Then we take you to the action outside where the sound of excited fans, mesmerizing stars, and the shimmer of gorgeous regalia takes the Green Carpet at this year’s celebration to a whole new level!

Commenting on the occasion, Noreen Khan, Vice President, IIFA says, “Over the past 22 years IIFA has entertained and offered the greatest unforgettable experiences for audiences around the world. This year marks the 22nd Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and IIFA is excited that as an extension of the brand we will be the first International Indian Film Award Show to go into The Metaverse. As always IIFA will be bringing together the very best in Bollywood talent for the metaverse, where even more millions of fans can enjoy the experience. We look forward to working with Bollyverse and this new innovative realm for IIFA with the latest technology.”

Bollyverse is an entity on Metaverse where everything in Bollywood happens. From award ceremonies to gaming with your favorite stars, to brand endorsements and meta shopping, this is the place to be for anyone passionate about Bollywood. Bollyverse is on board this IIFA bringing you the best in technology to transport the show and the entire experience into the Metaverse. An Avatar studio where you can create your digital double in a matter of seconds, to the Xsens experience where one can teleport their dance moves to the Metaverse. Adding to the mix, is a Showbolt, the fastest camera robotic arm in the world which can capture, edit and share cinematic quality video in seconds!

Kishore Samtani, Bollyverse’s Founder said “We are thrilled to collaborate with IIFA to bring you the biggest celebration of Indian cinema in the world to the Metaverse. Our technology and management teams are on the ground in Abu Dhabi working tirelessly in readiness to capture all the IIFA experiences.” Bollyverse Technology is bringing together from across the world, state-of-the-art digital technology and hardware equipment as well a large top tech team to the venue to make this all a reality for the world. With so much happening on Bollyverse, www.bollyverse.com, one can’t afford to miss out on this beautiful amalgamation of the digital world and magical world of cinema coming together for the very first time. Look out for more details on how to get on board!

