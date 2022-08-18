The teaser of Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha Round D Corner was launched at an event yesterday. Along with Kookie’s direction and his ideology of the story, the teaser is already receiving tremendous love and trending all over social media.

Speaking about the film Kookie Gulati said, “ Dhokha is a human story, I believe we are not black or white we are all grey, as the film progresses you will discover something new about every character.”

The star cast of Dhokha, R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumar appreciated Kookie Gulati’s creativity and efficiency and they also revealed how he gave them complete freedom as artists. Speaking about working with R Madhavan, Kookie Gulati expressed, “I had the script since 2016-17 and I always had R Madhavan in my mind for Dhokha Round D Corner. I want to thank him for saying yes to the film because I have always been his huge fan.”

Kookie Gulati derived notability after Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. The director has also worked with huge names in the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit. After Dhokha Round D Corner, Kookie’s next project is Visfot starring Riteish Deshmukh.

