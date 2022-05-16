With shows Like ESCAYPE LIVE and Human, Disney+ Hotstar is presenting breakthrough content.

Digital media acted like a surge when our lives dramatically changed during the pandemic. Not only did we opt to go all-digital for work and learning purposes, but our source of entertainment was also limited to digital platforms.

While many OTT platforms forged their way forward by introducing engaging content, Disney+ Hotstar successfully made a mark with its thoughtful content. While most platforms focussed on producing rom-coms and drama-based shows, very few entities decided to remain relevant to the times that we were facing.

A few weeks ago, Disney+ Hotstar brought forth a medical drama titled Human that presented a hitherto unexplored topic of ‘Human Trials’ for medicines. Human received critical acclaim as one of the most well-structured and relatable shows in the OTT space which was also appreciated by viewers all over.

Taking ahead its unique proposition of bringing relevant content for viewers, Disney+ Hotstar is not all set to stream ESCAYPE LIVE, a social thriller that portrays the unknown side of the digital lives led by many people. Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called ‘Escaype live’ which promises big money to the winning contestant.

Disney+ Hotstar is moving ahead in a different direction and we strongly hope that other players from the OTT domain follow suit!

