Prabhat Choudhary is one of the worst kept secrets of the entertainment business. The backdoor operator who figures in some key decisions in shaping the Bollywood narrative and that of pan India. He is the founder of one of the biggest marketing communication agencies in the nation, Spice. We enlist five reasons why he is one of the most important figures in the back room of the show business.

1. The current phase of transition in the entertainment business has thrown open a period of chaos, one where nothing seems certain. This is a delicate post-pandemic (hopefully) period where things are in dire need to settle down. Prabhat is widely regarded as a man with sharp marketing and strategic wisdom and hence he is entrusted by the a-listers to navigate these choppy waters on their behalf.

2. He has been one of the primary engineers of the concept of pan India movies. Right from Bahubali part one to KGF he has been part of these orbit breaking movies. He was hired on Bahubali part one prior to the shoot of the film.

3. He has been involved in almost all high profile launches in the recent past and is expected to play a part in the upcoming high profile launch film. It’s to be seen how he manages the much talked about nepotism debate in this film.

4. The guy is almost single-handedly responsible for making Varanasi as one of the essential cities for movie promotions in India. Starting with Aamir’s visit in 3 idiots to Tiger Shroff doing morning exercise at tulsi ghaat for his launch film Heropanti to Vidyut Jamwal visiting the famed sankat mochan temple there during the promotions of a commando (Hanumanji is the original commando that India had) each Varanasi promotion had an on-point theme. Now almost every film must do a Varanasi visit.

5 Widely regarded as ‘Prashant Kishor of Bollywood’ this turn-around man is the strategic force behind the image of several superstars like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and even a young and rising star like Kartik Aaryan.

