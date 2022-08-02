“He’s the biggest star that we have today in the industry, so him opening the season is great”, says Masaba Gupta about Kartik Aaryan.

Following the enormous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan recently made an appearance in Masaba Masaba season 2. His amusing and eccentric appearance in the show has been hailed as giving the "cameo of the year."

Designer and actor Masaba spoke candidly about having him on board in a recent interview with a well-known portal. She said “I have to say that Kartik was so nice and very spontaneous. We kept adding more and more and more while we were doing the scene. He said, 'Should I add?' I think he says Bom Diggy Diggy, also at some point when he's trying to deliver this child. He was having fun with it, and we were all having fun with it. He was great; it was a great energy to have on set. I think he's the biggest star that we have today in the industry, so him opening the season is great."

Kartik Aaryan gave the Hindi film industry a much-needed respite post the pandemic with his mega-successful film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has cemented his position as the most popular and bankable superstar of his generation.

Apart from this special cameo in Masaba Masaba Season 2, Kartik Aaryan has an exciting slate ahead with films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next and another one with Kabir Khan that was recently announced.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.