The Story Of Laal Singh Chaddha Touches The Hearts And Souls Of The Nation; Check out the reactions from the internet!

Laal Singh Chaddha’s innocent approach and childlike optimism have touched the hearts and souls of the nation. The trailer is being showered with immense love and affection nationwide. Laal Singh Chaddha takes its viewers on an emotional journey, covering every major event that happened in the history of India.

Last night the trailer of the upcoming film was released in T20's final match, during the first inning, second strategic timeout. The trailer took the country by storm and netizens cannot stop gushing over it! Aamir’s portrayal of Laal Singh Chaddha is the talking point in every conversation. The facial expressions, dialogue delivery, and the simplicity he brings to the screen are mind-blowing and have struck an emotional chord with everyone.

Hailing the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, netizens said, “The level of thrill, excitement, and emotions that the trailer produces is amazing. Aamir is surely the man who can carry this role and justify the movie”. Another one expressed, “He is one of the reasons why Bollywood is still alive. Respect”. “How innocently…He played this character…fell in love with the beauty of his innocence”

Praising the trailer, several Bollywood critics came forward to applaud the film and one of them was Taran Adarsh who posted “SIMPLE. HEARTWARMING. WONDERFUL... Here's #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer... #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan reunite after #3Idiots and #Talaash... Here's the link:"

Laal Singh Chaddha is Aamir Khan’s unique presentation for viewers worldwide. The star faced several challenges to get the film on the floor. After a decade of hard work, persistence, and patience, the film is now ready to entertain its audience with simplicity and serenity.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

