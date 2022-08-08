While Vijay Maurya's Crash Course has put forward the real picture of the coaching institutes it sets apart its story from the glossy world of the coaching universe.

Amazon Prime Video's Crash Course, which is directed by Vijay Maurya, features relatable content and has received a tonne of praise from both the public and the media. While the series has presented the truth about coaching institutes, it distinguishes its narrative from the glitzy coaching business.

Crash Course, a series that delves deep into the world of coaching classes and how they operate, has a broad appeal thanks to its cast of outstanding new faces as well as some well-known performers in the business. Instead of merely showcasing the positive side of coaching institutes, the series very cleverly presents many realities of how they operate. It may be claimed that it is a true mixture of students' adventures, conflicts between coaching institutes, politics surrounding the race to be No. 1 among competitors, and how such things affect the lives of the students who travel there to study.

The show at some level went beyond the ideal picture of coaching institutes and showcased different elements of the coaching industry which are never been seen before on the screen but have great relevance to real life. It gave an idea of students' life in accordance with their life in a coaching institute from a 360-degree approach. Moreover, it would be interesting to see how this enthralling series will bring a change in the coaching universe.

Crash Course will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 5, 2022, in India and across 240 other countries and territories worldwide.

