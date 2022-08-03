Sara Ali Khan shares a BTS picture from her 'Shoot Day' with director Punit Malhotra and Collin D'Culha; wonder what's cooking?

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan keeps her fans updated on the day-to-day happenings of her life - from on-set shoot days to fitness videos. The actress now took to her social media to share a fun BTS image from her shoot diaries with directors Collin D'Culha and Punit Malhotra, which has increased her fans' excitement about what's coming next.

In the picture, Sara has donned a latex co-ord set, paired with a blue jacket. She poses in front of the camera with the directors, hinting at a fun collaboration coming up.

A while back, Sara Ali Khan graced the couch with Janhvi Kapoor for Koffee With Karan 7. She was candid, entertaining, full of surprises, and not trying hard to be what Karan Johar wanted her to be. She came across as someone who was comfortable in her skin, and with her opinions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

