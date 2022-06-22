There have been several newcomers in Bollywood who have and will show immense promise and talent right from Manushi Chillar to Shirley Setia, Prajakta Koli and more.

The anticipation in Bollywood is electric! A lot of eagerly anticipated movies will finally be released in 2022, and there will also be plenty of exciting new projects. A number of new projects with new stars and fresh faces are currently in development as the industry begins to slowly recover. Like every year, there is increased interest in finding out who will star in upcoming movies and discovering new Bollywood talent. From Manushi Chillar to Shirley Setia, Prajakta Koli, and other recent arrivals, several have already shown great promise and talent. Here is our roundup:

Shirley Setia

The social media sensation and singer Shirley Setia is already a popular name among the youth as she keeps treating her followers with her renditions of famous Bollywood songs. Shirley Setia made her Bollywood debut as an actor with the Sabbir Khan directorial Nikamma and showed immense talent, exactly what one can expect from a multifaceted person like herself. Surely a lot to expect from her!

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian model, actress, and former Miss World 2017. Manushi recently made her grand Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithiviraj and left everyone spellbound with her performance.

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli is a YouTuber and actor from India. She is all set to make her debut in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and her past work surely shows a lot of promise! All eyes on her indeed.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is already famous on Social Media because of her looks and style. Khushi Kapoor will make her debut in the Netflix web show named The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. We can’t wait to see her stun us!

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey is an Indian actress and model who has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017) as Preeti followed by her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Her acting was unparalleled and we absolutely loved her in the film.

