Rumours had been doing the rounds on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's massive action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, being put on the backburner, owing to financial issues.

Jackyy Bhagnani, the producer of this enterprise, has cleared the air about Kumar and Shroff cutting down their fees. 'Get ready for this action-packed Dhamaka which was always on track', the actor turned producer wrote in his recent post. Jackky took his social media and captioned it -"Absolutely InCorrect !! Source-The Producer ( i am sure i am reliable ) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track"

The makers also clarified when the film was announced that this isn't the remake of the 1998 film of the same name that was directed by David Dhawan and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated for a Christmas 2023 release that also happens to be the release date of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in crucial roles.

Coming to Jackky Bhagnani, he made his acting debut in 2009 with Kal Kissne Dekha and went on to do films like Faltu, Ajab Ghazab Love, Rangeezz, Youngistaan, Welcome To Karachi, and Mitron.

Talking of Akshay Kumar, he has a solid line-up of films that include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Cinderella, Capsule Gill, Ram Setu, Oh My God 2, Raksha Bandhan (releasing on August 11), and the Soorarai Potru remake.

Tiger will gear up for Screw Dheela, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

