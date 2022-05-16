Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Rautela, Avneet Kaur and Rashmi Desai among others set a trending summer anthem with the sensational song ‘Cool for the Summer’.

With the Summer heat on, some of India's celebrities and top influencers set the temperature to the boiling point by creating some sensational reels on ‘Cool for the Summer’, making this the summer anthem of 2022.

Winner and contestant of Big Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra, former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela, famous TV actress Rashmi Desai among top influencers like Avneet Kaur, Surabhi Samriddhi, and Arhan Khan AKA Lucky Dancer have jumped onto this trend making summer even more unbearable. Demi Lovato commented on these reels and expressed her admiration for this trend in India.

‘Cool for the Summer’ is Demi Lovato's sultry hit from 2015, but thanks to the hip-swaying dance challenge the audio has been trending on reels for more than 2 weeks and has crossed more than 600k creations on Instagram and has also charted on various streaming platforms.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2612 in 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja.

She played Diya Singh alongside Affan Khan in Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki in 2017. Prakash was recast as Diya Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya opposite Rohit Suchanti after Pehredaar Piya Ki finished. She played Uruvi alongside Aashim Gulati in Star Plus's Karn Sangini in 2018.

Prakash played Mishti Khanna opposite Kunal Jaisingh in Voot's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka in 2019. She appeared on Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020, but she left the show halfway through.

In 2021, she participated in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as the winner. In February 2022, she bagged Colors TV's Naagin 6 as Pratha.

