Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was trolled for posting bikini pictures from her birthday celebrations. Here's how she reacted.

Ira Khan recently celebrated her birthday and then took to Instagram to post photos from her summer bash. Because it was a pool party, the birthday girl posed in a bikini beside her father, mother, Kiran Rao, and other extended family and friends. Netizens blasted, insulted, and chastised Ira for her 'besharmi' and wearing a swimsuit in front of her father.

Ira does not appear to be in the mood to listen. Now that the birthday and the trolling have passed, Ira has returned to her social media account to not only publish additional bikini photos from the party but also to write a caption that warrants your attention. She wrote, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!"

The last photo showed her kissing Fatima Sana Shaikh on the cheek while taking a selfie together. Fatima, a former child actress, made her adult Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's Dangal. Ira had previously tweeted a photo of herself blowing out the candles at her birthday cake-cutting ceremony, dressed in a cream and yellow swimsuit. Aamir and Azad Rao Khan, her father and brother, were spotted applauding her. Reena Dutta, Ira's mother and Aamir's first wife, was also seen standing to her right.

