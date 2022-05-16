Have a look at Ira Khan's response to being trolled for her birthday pictures
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was trolled for posting bikini pictures from her birthday celebrations. Here's how she reacted.
Ira Khan recently celebrated her birthday and then took to Instagram to post photos from her summer bash. Because it was a pool party, the birthday girl posed in a bikini beside her father, mother, Kiran Rao, and other extended family and friends. Netizens blasted, insulted, and chastised Ira for her 'besharmi' and wearing a swimsuit in front of her father.
Ira does not appear to be in the mood to listen. Now that the birthday and the trolling have passed, Ira has returned to her social media account to not only publish additional bikini photos from the party but also to write a caption that warrants your attention. She wrote, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!"
The last photo showed her kissing Fatima Sana Shaikh on the cheek while taking a selfie together. Fatima, a former child actress, made her adult Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's Dangal. Ira had previously tweeted a photo of herself blowing out the candles at her birthday cake-cutting ceremony, dressed in a cream and yellow swimsuit. Aamir and Azad Rao Khan, her father and brother, were spotted applauding her. Reena Dutta, Ira's mother and Aamir's first wife, was also seen standing to her right.
View this post on Instagram
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Here's what Actor Ranveer Singh has to say about the talented Nora Fatehi
'We are so lucky that we get to witness what comes out of your talent and creativity': Ranveer Singh to Nora Fatehi.
Tiger Shroff hints about his next project; find out
Tiger Shroff opens up on the prep he's undertaking for his next, Read on!
Eid Mubarak: B-town wishes everyone a very Happy Eid. Have a look
On the occassion of Eid, Priyanka Chopra misses biryani and sevaiya back home, while Dia Mirza twins in white with her munchkin.