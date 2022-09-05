Happy Teacher's Day, a new social thriller from Maddock Films, is being released in the honour of Teachers Day
Maddock Films, owned by Dinesh Vijan, has consistently produced the most inventive, concept-driven films, demonstrating that it has an eye for excellent tales.
Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has proved that it possesses an eye for great stories by consistently delivering the most original, concept-driven, arresting films like Badlapur, Hindi Medium and Stree, and the recent successful social-comedy-dramas like Mimi and Dasvi. Continuing the tradition of bringing authentic stories that not only entertain but also shift perspective and make a difference, Maddock Films is now all set to bring another riveting tale to the screen—Happy Teacher’s Day.
And what better day to announce a film dedicated to “teachers” than a day that celebrates them and their profession! On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Maddock Films has dropped a video announcing their next project, a social-thriller—Happy Teacher’s Day.
Although a vast majority of the film’s details are currently kept under wraps, the video clearly hints that the film is about the most important pillars and sculptures of society—the teachers. While the short clip begins by highlighting the fact that teachers educate, enlighten, empower, and shape our lives, it ends on a deep and thought-provoking questioning note — “But can’t they have a life?”
Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the social-thriller is written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi and is headlined by two powerhouses of talent—Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Happy Teacher’s Day goes on floors today and is all set to hit the marquee on Teacher’s Day next year, i.e., September 5, 2023
