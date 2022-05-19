Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot to fame with Aamir Khan Production's Peepli Live in 2010. Since then, he has worked in numerous films and web series and carved a spot for himself in the industry.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has turned 48 today. Known for performing powerful roles in the Hindi film industry, success did not come easy to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Born in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Nawazuddin grew up amongst nine siblings and worked as a chemist in a petrochemical company before moving to Delhi. While working as a watchman in an office, Nawazuddin Siddiqui started watching plays and soon got into NSD.

Even after performing small roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui remained mostly unnoticed. But it was with Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday in 2007 that the actor received appreciation for his performance. However, he shot to fame with Aamir Khan Production's Peepli Live in 2010. Since then, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in numerous films and web series and carved a spot for himself in the industry.

As the actor celebrates his 48th birthday, here is a look at some of his OTT releases:

1. McMafia - Released in 2018 on Amazon Prime, McMafia marked the debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the world of web series. Siddiqui essays the role of Dilly Mahmood, an Indian business partner. Created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins, McMafia is a BBC television drama.

2. Sacred Games - In 2018, Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared in the crime thriller series Sacred Games, which premiered on Netflix. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen in the lead role alongside Saif Ali Khan. Siddiqui plays the role of Ganesh Gaitonde, a fugitive gang boss.

3. Serious Men - Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a father in Sudhir Mishra-Sachin Krishn's directorial Serious Men. The film was released in 2020 on Netflix and features Siddiqui in the titular role. The film revolves around the life of a father, Ayyan Mani who relies and capitalises on his son's newfound fame of being a genius after being tormented by his underprivileged societal status.

4. Raat Akeli Hai - Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Inspector Jatil Yadav in this crime drama film, which premiered on Netflix in 2020. Siddiqui is paired alongside Radhika Apte, who plays the role of Radha.

5. Ghoomketu - Ghoomketu is a 2020 comedy film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Ragini Khanna, and others. The film premiered on Zee5. The film revolves around the life of an aspiring writer from a small town in the UP who runs to Mumbai and gives himself 30 days to prove his worth.

