Director Ahmed Khan celebrates his 48th birthday today, 3 June. The ace choreographer, actor producer, director and screenwriter has hits such as Baaghi 2 to his credit. Khan worked as a child actor in Anil Kapoor's Mr India. He has also appeared in several dance reality shows as a judge.

Some of Ahmed Khan's notable works as a choreographer include Taal, Kick, and Ghajini. He has also produced films like Paathshaala and Ek Paheli Leela.

On the occasion of Ahmed Khan's birthday, here is a look at some of the films directed by him:

1. Lakeer: Forbidden Lines - This multi-starrer film was released in 2004. The film featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan and John Abraham in lead roles. The film revolves around the life of Karan and Bindiya, played by Sohail Khan and Nauheed Cyrusi.

2. Fool n Final - Ahmed Khan's second directorial project was Fool n Final in 2007. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Ayesha Takia and Johnny Lever, among others. The film revolves around a bunch of thieves and a gangster, who embark on a journey to find a stolen diamond.

3. Baaghi 2 - Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 was the sequel to the 2016 actioner Baaghi. The story revolves around the life of an army officer who tries to save his ex-girlfriend's kidnapped daughter and squares off against drug lords and corrupt police officials in the process.

4. Baaghi 3 - Released in 2020, the film featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film focuses on the journey of Ronnie (Shroff) who embarks on a bloody rampage in Syria to save his abducted brother (Deshmukh).

5. Heropanti 2 - Heropanti 2 is Ahmed Khan's fifth directorial project. Released in 2022, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

