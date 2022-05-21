Aditya Chopra worked on his first project at the age of 23 and directed Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The film became an instant hit and created a landmark in Indian cinema. The film won every possible award and is still a fan favourite.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra turns 51 today, 21 May. Born to veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra, Aditya Chopra was an ardent movie buff since his childhood. The director kickstarted his career by working as an assistant to his father Yash Chopra in films like Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Darr (1993).

After working with his father, Chopra worked on his first project at the age of 23 and directed Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The film became an instant hit and created a landmark in Indian cinema. The film won every possible award and is still a fan favourite. Following DDLJ, Chopra directed Mohabbatein in 2000, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others.

On the occasion of Aditya Chopra's 51st birthday, here is a look at some of the films directed by him:

1. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge - The film was released in 1995 and marked the beginning of Aditya Chopra's long and prosperous career in the film industry. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, this multi starrer film touched the hearts of Indians and bagged every conceivable award.

2. Mohabbatein - Released in 2000, Mohabbatein was Chopra's second film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, and others. The film uncovers a battle between love and fear between two stubborn men. While Raj Malhotra (played by Shah Rukh Khan) believes in the power of love, Narayan Shankar (played by Amitabh Bachchan) believes that love sways and misleads young kids.

3. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi - After an eight-year long break, Aditya Chopra reunited with his directorial side and worked on Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The film features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma (making it her debut film). The film is about the awe-inspiring story of an ordinary man Suri (played by Shah Rukh Khan) who loses his heart to his total opposite Taani (played by Sharma).

4. Befikre - The film starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor was released in 2016. The film revolves around the lives of Dharam and Shyra, played by Singh and Kapoor respectively and their journey from a one night stand to falling in love. But the couple falls out of love just as quickly and is left at the hands of fate to see where they go.

Aditya Chopra has only directed four films but has worked as a producer and writer in numerous other films.

