Bollywood filmmakers often book public and festive holidays slots for the release of their biggies to get the maximum boost at the box office. In the past, we have seen films released during the Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Republic Day and Independence Day weekends often turning out to be blockbusters at the box office.

However, the Good Friday weekends have not been good for Bollywood as we have witnessed many flops releases during this period. While new releases KGF 2 and Beast are raking money but they are not original Hindi movies.

So, here are Bollywood films from the past, which released during Good Friday weekends and tanked at the box office.

Begum Jaan

The 2017 period drama, which was the remake of the Bengali film Rajkahini, failed to do wonders at the box office. The Srijit Mukherjee directorial featured the ensemble star cast of Vidya Balan, Ila Arun, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Panday, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Mishti and others.

Rocky Handsome

The John Abraham action-thriller, which was directed by Nishikant Kamat, was the adaptation of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere. Upon its release, Rocky Handsome garnered negative reviews and ultimately turned out to be a forgettable affair at the box office.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

The mystery-thriller, which featured Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Based on the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi created by the Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, the film failed at the box office due to Hollywood biggie Furious 7, which was the first choice for the cinegoers. It also featured Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

Himmatwala



Well, Himmatwala is definitely one of the biggest flops in recent times. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film was the remake of 1983 film of the same name by K. Raghavendra Rao. The action-comedy featured Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah in lead roles with Mahesh Manjrekar and Paresh Rawal playing supporting characters.

Dum Maaro Dum

The Ramesh Sippy directorial, which featured the ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Rana Daggubati, Prateik Babbar and Aditya Pancholi, failed to garner footfalls during its release at the box office.

