Last month, King Khan completed 30 years of his journey in the show business, and in these three decades, this boy from the humble Delhi family went on to become a global phenomenon.

When Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan romanced an officer older than him in his television debut ‘Fauji’, a fiction drama about the life of Indian Army recruits, fans had no clue this young actor, who they are watching on the Indian small screen, is going to be the Bollywood’s poster boy of romance in days to come. His charisma and charm were infectious while portraying the role of Abhimanyu Rai in the Doordarshan show and he managed to create the same impact with his other TV ventures- ‘Circus’ and ‘Umeed’.

Last month, King Khan, now 56, completed 30 years of his journey in the show business, and in these three decades, this boy from the humble Delhi family went on to become a global phenomenon while playing Raj in DDLJ, Mohabbatein, Chalte Chalte, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Rahul in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Darr.

Khan's longevity in the film industry and the long lines outside his bungalow in Mumbai prove how much he is loved and worshipped. His films are sure shot success and this is the reason why many trade analysts and industry veterans are vetting his next release 'Pathaan’ to re-ignite the otherwise dull Bollywood box-office business.

It’s not just the Bollywood industry but actors from small screens are also in total awe of this superstar who despite being an outsider became a face of Indian cinema. Firstpost spoke to some of the small screen stars and asked what Shah Rukh Khan means to them.

Here’s what they said:

Sharad Malhotra: SRK has inspired & motivated not just me but millions around the globe. The energy, style, panache, and charm that he exudes in his performances are so contagious that they tend to stay with us and invariably transport us to his world and bring a smile to our faces too. The man who opens his arms wide with a dimpled smile got me swooning every time he popped up on my screen. His energy & zeal to work so passionately ever after ruling the roost for 30 years, have inspired me too to work harder each day. If he came from nowhere and believed he could do it, then y not us who belong to the same TV fraternity from where it all originated. If he could go that far, so can We!

Amal Sehrawat: For me whenever the name of Shah Rukh Khan comes in front of me or in my mind or on-screen the only word that resonates with me is respect. A guy from Delhi who had no background came to Mumbai and became a star. He bought the house where he used to shoot. In Mumbai buying your own home is a big battle and if you buy a flat, it seems like you have won a battle but that guy took a bungalow that too on lease and apart from that he has done such landmark films such as Swades, DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), Chak De. I am a big admirer of Shah Rukh Khan. He is not a role model for me but inspires me a lot.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I love SRK for his conviction as conviction is something we really require when we are performing on television. Sometimes we know that there are logical loopholes and the writer has written the scene for the drama and only if we do our scenes with conviction, we can make the audience believe in what we are doing. As an actor, this is one thing I take inspiration from the Badshah. Another thing is romance. Shah Rukh Khan has become the synonym for romance. His hard work has brought him to the place where he is and I look up to his journey from TV to films.

Maninee De: He is an inspiration and he is one of those iconic figures in my life. It exemplifies the fact that if you want to do something if you want to achieve something you just have to dream big and really back it up with a lot of hard work and complete faith in yourself and the universe will conspire to bring those things to you. When I came here I did not come here to become an actor. My journey was different but yes for sure SRK was one of those people knowingly or unknowingly who kind of directed my journey and when I saw his films or when I saw Mannat. It was like if he can achieve this he has literally given hope to all of us that there is that determination, that faith, that doggedness in all of us to achieve what we aspire to become too in our lives.

And definitely, he's been a role model. I have heard his speeches, and every interview of his I have watched has given me a message. He has been a constant source of inspiration and of course he has exemplified the fact that talent and authenticity is very important. He very beautifully embraces his feelings and his shortcomings and that makes him human, that makes him very believable and that's important. Something about him is very genuine, authentic, and pure even though he has been in the industry that does not really promote authenticity or I would say be who you are, it always encourages you to become another version of what people want you to become, his personality is pure gold. The way he talks, his intelligence, his wisdom everything is so inspiring. For me SRK was, is, and will always be a guiding light.

Zayn Ibad Khan: I am the biggest fan of SRK and I love that guy not just because he is an actor but as a human being. I just love to admire him. I love his sense of humor, charisma, and aura and I want to be like him. He is my role model. He is my idol. I believe he is my mentor as well. Because I have watched plenty of interviews with SRK and he inspires so many people. He has done so much. He has reached that height. SRK is Bollywood. It is what I believe. I am not demeaning anyone else. But SRK is the complete perfect example of how a superstar can be. He was a tv actor as well and i think he was a star before coming to this industry because he has that thing. So he has mentioned in one of his interviews that he doesn't sleep for more than 4-5 hours because he wants his body to crave more and that is something I have adapted from him. Because if he has reached this height in his career , he has done something really great in his life. I am waiting for 2023 because that year is SRK's year because his 3 upcoming movies are releasing. I still have a dream of working with him and I still have a dream to meet him once.

Charrul Malik : I am so inspired by him. During the time of Chennai Express, I did an interview with him and I was dressed as South Indian and greeted him as Vadakkam he was quite impressed and at that time he told me that if you're focused on anything then you'll definitely succeed. Now I'm also into acting but still nothing in front of him but we're working hard to reach heights. He's talented, super active, super energetic and he speaks very well. And his speech while he is talking, it's quite entertaining, you don't get bored and if you ask him anything, he'll elaborate it so well.

If you want to learn from someone's journey, it's definitely Shah Rukh Khan. He's a superstar, the way he started from scratch with no godfather is beautiful.

Balraj Syal: In today’s Indian democracy still one king is ruling the world and that is SRK. He is a self-made man without any contacts. From TV he shifted to Bollywood and by sheer hard work, he proved his talent over and over. He is also called the King of romance and we can see it in his films. Chak de and Chamatkar are my favourite films of his. He's an inspiration and will always be.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

