The live-wire of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, who has amazed the audience with his impeccable performances in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela, Simmba, '83 and others, has bought a sea-facing quadruplex in the suburban Bandra at the whopping cost of Rs 119 crore.

The actor along with his father Jagjit Sunder Singh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP has bought this lavish apartment, which is nearby Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat. The apartment is spread across 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the tower and has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. Apart from that, the actor will also get access to 19 car parks in the building.

As per the documents accessed by IndexTap, the actor has paid Rs 118.94 crore for the apartment and Rs 7.13 crore as stamp duty for the registration for the apartment of of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located at Bandstand.

“Bandra-Juhu belt has been the favorite among tinsel town. Therefore, we are not surprised by this transaction. The Bandstand location is especially the most sought after, with the likes of superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, residing in the vicinity. This deal was concluded at just over a Rs 1 lakh per sq. ft. rate, as the property, comes along with a spacious terrace and several car parks further augmenting the luxury deal,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO & co-founder, CRE Matrix & Indextap to Money Control.

“We, at Indextap, foresee many more such high-end property deals being in the works and the luxury residential market to continue to perform well, despite fear of possible global recession," he added.

Interestingly, in 2021 and Ranveer and Deepika Padukone bought a bungalow in Alibaug worth Rs 22 crore. On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and others in prominent roles. It marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Rohit after Simmba. It is set to hit the screens in December this year.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will feature in Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathaan, which is releasing on 25 January, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is bankrolled by YRF.

