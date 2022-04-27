Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey turned out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. The film raked in just over Rs 15 crore in four days at the ticket windows.

After the roaring success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor made a comeback on the silver screen after three years with Jersey, which released last Friday at the box office. The sports drama opened to rave reviews with Shahid's performance getting all the love and appreciation. However, the film failed miserably at the box office as it collected just over Rs 15 crore in its first four days of release. While Jersey's debacle has left the entertainment industry shocked, the unfortunate and disappointing result was expected due to the following reasons...

The box office wave of KGF 2

Despite averting a clash with Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2, it was pretty much evident that Jersey will not be the first choice for the moviegoers as the craze of director Prashanth Neel's pan-India biggie will remain humongous across the country for quite some time.

Overdose of remakes for Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which was the remake of Arjun Reddy turned out to be a bonafide blockbuster. However, the actor couldn't recreate the success story with Jersey and it clearly shows that the overdose of remakes has affected the latter at the box office.

Why watch the remake?

When Shahid Kapoor had started the shooting of Jersey, around the same time, the Hindi dubbed version of the original film starring Nani had released on television. And till now, it has been watched several times by the north-Indian public due to its frequent telecast on satellite channels. So, the question that arises here is why the audience will watch the remake after already watching the original film in their language.

Strictly average music

Kabir Singh was a musical blockbuster as almost every song from the movie was a chartbuster. But unfortunately, it didn't happen with Jersey because of its strictly average songs and music.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also features Pankaj Kapoor in a key role, who stepped into the shoes of Sathyaraj for the remake.

