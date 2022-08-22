Dobaaraa growing from strength to strength. After opening above trade expectations on Friday at , anurag kashyap directorial has been enjoying great word of mouth leading to steady growth at the box office .

Dobaaraa growing from strength to strength. After opening above trade expectations on Friday at , Anurag Kashyap directorial has been enjoying great word of mouth resulting in steady growth at the box office .

There are enough reasons for the producers Ektaa and Sunir as according to the reports, Dobaaraa was a financially secure venture even before its theatrical release and whatever earnings that are happening now are a bonus for them..

The Dobaaraa team has showcased a classic example of how a concept driven film can be made profitable with smart production, marketing and distribution.

Let's hope more producers adapt such calculated techniques for concept and content driven films.

