Disney+ Hotstar reveals the motion poster of its upcoming special ‘Dahan’ starring Tisca Chopra & Saurabh Shukla
The latest motion poster of the upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Dahan’ seems really intriguing. Saurabh Shukla and Tisca Chopra’s look is truly interesting.
Tisca gazes intently at something in the distance while Saurabh’s attention too is captured by something.
In the backdrop, one can notice a round rotating disc with different symbolic engravings on it. What are they depicting? What’s the mystery around ‘Raakan Ka Rahasya’!
We can’t stay calm as this fantastic motion poster has us excited for the trailer launching tomorrow!
