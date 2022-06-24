Tune into the soulful songs created by Anand Bhakar Collective for Masoom on Disney+ Hotstar.

After presenting viewers with a programme that explores the complicated dynamics of family relationships, Disney+ Hotstar now makes the whole soundtrack for its most recent psychological thriller, Masoom, available. The creative Anand Bhaskar Collective produced the album, which is a tribute to relationships and the journey of an individual. The series, which also stars Boman Irani, Samara Tijori, Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha, was produced by Namit Sharma and Reliance Entertainment under the direction of Mihir Desai and Gurmmeet Singh.

The album features four songs titled, Jogiye, Faqueera, Laila Majnu and Vichhda. Ranging in the Punjabi folklore genre, the album's songs have been penned by Ginny Diwan whose lyrics will take you straight to the roots of Punjab and composed by Anand Bhaskar. The lyrics have been voiced by Madhubanti Bagchi, Anand Bhaskar, Jatinder Singh, Shilpa Surroch, Piyush Kapoor and Romy. Featuring a range of acoustic instruments like guitar, ukulele and mandolin, the album also carries additional music inputs by series director Mihir Desai. The album will also feature several background soundtracks used in the series.

Sharing his thoughts on the title track, composer and singer Anand Bhaskar said, “Decoding the musical essence of Masoom owing to its unique storyline was not an easy task, but my repertoire with Mihir Desai paid off. Our thoughts were in sync regarding the direction we wanted to take with the title song. Through the songs, I wanted to tap into the raw serenading nature of Punjabi folklore and build a lyrically relevant and melodiously captivating soundtrack that featured human relationships.”

Actor Boman Irani said, “Masoom carries a strong cinematic texture which Anand Bhaskar Collective’s music has perfectly complemented. The mesmerizing lyrics of the songs touch your heart and assure you. When I saw the final edit of the series and saw how beautifully it came together with the music, I was proud of what we brought before the audience.”

Hotstar Specials’ Masoom is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series Blood, exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one. The show is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co. banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar’s Masoom to discover the mesmerizing musical soundtrack by the Anand Bhaskar Collective.

