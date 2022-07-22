In the much-awaited teaser of Delhi Crime Season 2, Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is on a hunt for a serial killer.

Season 2 of Delhi Crime digs into another difficult investigation, led by veteran police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah), newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal), and Vartika's right-hand man Bhupendra Singh alias Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang). Will Vartika and her team be able to prosecute these crooks and keep the city's law and order? On August 26, watch as this crime drama releases on Netflix.

Vartika and her team will face challenging personal and professional challenges this season as a horrifying incident takes centre stage. Actors Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj, and Gopal Dutt reprise their significant roles alongside Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang.

The first season of Delhi Crime follows the developments of the Nirbhaya case, which rocked the nation in 2012. Vartika Chaturvedi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), is the main character in the show. She is charged with finding those responsible for the gang rape and the survivor's eventual death. The first season, which consists of seven episodes, was written and directed by Richie Mehta. It was the first Indian series to win the Outstanding Drama Series category at the 2020 International Emmy Awards. It was released on March 22, 2019.

The much-awaited Season 2 of Delhi Crime will release on 26th August on Netflix.

