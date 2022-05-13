Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to be signed in as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. The actor made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show recently.

Whether it's fashion or showcasing her acting chops, Deepika Padukone never fails to put her best foot forward. The Gehraiyaan actor made heads turn once again as she stopped over at a Loius Vuitton event in California on Thursday, 12 May. Deepika Padukone will attend the next Cannes as a member of the esteemed film festival’s jury.

Deepika Padukone attended the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego County’s Salk Institute. Pictures of the actor’s stunning outfit were posted by several fan accounts. The actor was dressed in an oversized black jacket and knee-high boots while carrying the iconic LV bag. She completed her look by styling her hair in a bun, with some tresses framing her face.

View the pictures here:

The Piku star is the first Indian to be signed on as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. The French luxury fashion brand had unveiled its Dauphine bag campaign with Padukone, Zhou Dongyu and Emma Stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

“There are some things that are aspirational and then there are some things that are just completely out of your orbit. My association with Louis Vuitton is the latter,” stated Deepika Padukone in an interview to Vogue India recently. She added that she had to keep pinching herself as she could not believe “this is real”.

The actress will soon make her way to France, where she is part of the Cannes jury. Ashar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Jasmine Trinca, Noomi Rapace, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier are part of the eight-member jury alongside Padukone.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is juggling multiple projects. She is part of the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is also set to reunite with Happy New Year co-star Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of nine years in Pathaan. She will also work with Prabhas and Disha Patani on a pan-India project tentatively titled Project K.

​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​