'Did you see Lata Mangeshkar gambling in Las Vegas? I did not, nobody did. Do you know why? Because she never visited a casino in her life to gamble. How do I know? Because she told me so,' writes Subhash K Jha.

Dear Shobhaa De

It seems you are not a fan of Lata Mangeshkar. That makes you a member of a very conspicuous minority community of uncommonly opinionated geniuses, you know, the Beethoven-was-deaf-so-how-could-he-be-great school of unorthodox, attention-seeking non-conformists.

I read with growing amusement, exasperation, and rage your ‘tribute’ to the voice that defines India and Indians all over the world. For once, I hoped you would surprise me by actually agreeing with the majority view. But no, of course not. You have to be different. That has always been your USP. So instead of talking about what made Lata Mangeshkar the Goddess Of Melody, you speak about how she — excuse me while I chuckle — liked to gamble in casinos of Las Vegas.

This, after declaring that you had never met Lata Mangeshkar, and that you preferred her sister Asha Bhosle’s voice. Bhonsle is a fine singer. But to compare her with Lata Mangeshkar is something that even Bhonsle would not dare to do, at least not publicly. I understand Bhosnle has extended her hospitality to you, fed you food made by her. Lata Mangeshkar was not into ingratiating herself to influential media persons. She never cared to suck up to anyone, not even when she was just a 13-year old, looking for a job as a singer.

She was also into gambling? You have actually made a supremely slanderous comment there, and one that you should justify in a court of law.

Did you see her gambling in Las Vegas? I did not, nobody did. Do you know why? Because she never visited a casino in her life to gamble. How do I know? Because she told me so. With due respect, I would rather believe her than you. She does not need to lie. As for us media persons, we thrive on it. Don’t we?

So where did this rude myth originate from? I will tell you. It came from a biography by a self-important, self-styled know-all’s zilch-validity biography, for which he had approached Lata Mangeshkar, who had politely declined the offer to be enshrined in the genius’ book-tomb. He decided to have his revenge by writing a muck-raker, it is what Mahatma Gandhi [you do know him, don’t you?] had described Katherine Mayo’s Mother India as a "drain-inspector’s report."

Lata Mangeshkar is our true Mother India, and no drain-inspector’s report on her makes a jot of a difference. It is like spitting at the moon. We worship her in our homes like we worship Durga Maa. She is strength, She is glory, She is all things that make life worth living. She is what we all want our daughters to be.

And no, she is not a gambler. We, her bhakts, give her the same status as that of the other Gods. Any attempts to bring her down amounts to blasphemy and sedition.

You have yourself admitted you did not know her at all. Well, it seems you did not know her songs either; how and why else would you describe her voice as “innocent, playful, pure voice of a pre-pubescent girl — thin and delicate, teasing and hesitant.”

Pre-pubescent, teasing, and hesitant? Seriously? Are you sure you have not mistaken some Indian Idol contestant’s voice for Lata Mangeshkar? Have you heard Lata Mangeshkar sing 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao' [Anamika], 'Tumhe Dekhti Hoon Toh' [Tumhare Liye], 'Doori Na Rahe Koi' [Kartavya], 'Aa Jaan-e-jaan' [Inteqaam], 'Kabse Milan Ki Lagan Lagi' [Kashmakash], 'Saiyan Nikas Gaye' [Satyam Shivam Sundaram], 'Jaagi Re Badan Mein Jwala' [Izzat], 'Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai' [Dillagi], 'Iss Qadar Aap Humko Jo Tadpayenge' [Apne Rang Hazaar], 'Pyaasa MerA Mann Kitni Sham Se' [Ehsaan], 'Dard-e-dil Badhta Chahiye' [Buniyaa], 'Ang Se Ang Laga Le [Elaan]… I can go on and on.

Have you heard these? No. You were busy enjoying the younger sister’s “perfect imitations of her tai [sister], down to her baby voice, mannerisms, and body language.”

Lata Mangeshkar never had a word to say against those who maligned her, mimicked her, ridiculed her. She forgave them all. She would have forgiven you too.

Sincerely,

Subhash K Jha

The weiter is a Patna-based journalist. He's been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

