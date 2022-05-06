Chitrakut is directed by Himanshu Malik and stars Auritra Ghosh, Vibhore Mayank, Naina Trivedi, Kiran Srinivas and Shruti Bapna in lead roles.

In recent times, we have seen many filmmakers doing experiments with love stories by giving them their unconventional and signature touch. And the upcoming film Chitrakut looks one of that. The makers of the movie recently dropped the trailer on social media and looking at it we can say that this romantic drama is unique and unconventional but at the same time, it is relevant and believable.

Written and directed by Himanshu Malik, the film features Auritra Ghosh, Vibhore Mayank, Naina Trivedi, Kiran Srinivas and Shruti Bapna (who featured in films like Gabbar Is Back and Mardaani 2) in prominent roles.

Describing his film, Himanshu said, "It is a meditation about love and the nuances that make for the indefinable world of relationships. It is also a simple story of finding love and losing it."

"Chitrakut is the place where Ram and Sita spent their initial years of banishment. In some texts, they are known to have had lived in bliss with each other. Their bond was broken after her abduction since he was a son, king and brother in Ayodhya. Never before were they as happy as they were in Chitrakut. This metaphor of life and love became the basis of the film," he added.

Produced by Akbar Arabiyan and Himanshu Malik, it is presented by Akbar Arabiyan Mojdeh & Mojtaba Movies. The film is set to hit the screens on 20 May and will lock horns with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Amar Upadhyay, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is directed by Anees Bazmee of No Entry, Ready, Mubarakan and Welcome fame.

