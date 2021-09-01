Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, Ardh is a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai.

Popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday said she has commenced shooting for her debut film Ardh.

Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the film is a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai.

The 34-year-old Dilaik is known for shows such as Choti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared the news in an Instagram post.

The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

"Ardh is about the struggle of an actor in a city like Mumbai. The film will showcase the experiences of my 15-year journey," director Muchhal said in a statement.

Veteran actor and Mirzapur star Kharbanda revealed he is playing a small yet powerful role in Ardh.

Tejwani, best known for soap operas Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, said he is thrilled to be teaming up with Muchhal. "Palash is a young filmmaker, and his energy is amazing. We as actors always want to play different characters and to work with young filmmakers like him is fun," he said.

Yadav described Ardh as a concept-driven film. "I am very happy to be a part of this film, and I am really proud of Palash. During the photoshoot, I was amazed to see his skills as a young filmmaker," the Hungama 2 actor added.

