Javed Jaffrey: ‘The definition of a hero in Hindi cinema has just got stuck with the idea of Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan bashing villains’ In conversation with actor Javed Jaffrey aka 'Bittu mama' from the show Never Kiss Your Best Friend on the preparation for the role, the advantages of the web series format and on how OTT has changed the way we look at heroes.