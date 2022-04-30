Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde, Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma in prominent roles.
Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who garnered popularity for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. As per the reports, the actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the Farhad Samji directorial. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the screen on December 30.
