Ekta Kapoor has been associated with thrillers like Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Ragini MMS 2 before, some may have faltered, many have been impressive successes.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s contribution to the entertainment business has always taken Indian cinema to a new pinnacle. Not only has she produced unconventional shows like Lock Upp and won over the viewers but has always touched on genres that are yet to be put forward among Indian watchers. With Dobaaraa releasing on 19th August, Ektaa R Kapoor is all set to introduce an unexplored world of thriller to the audience that will experience fright, tension, anxiety, and chaos with each frame passing by.

Her maiden tryst with thriller was in 2003's Kucch To Hai, where Tusshar Kapoor and his bunch of friends were stranded in a hotel with the psychotic Professor Bakshi (the evergreen Rishi Kapoor) looming large on their shadows and souls. Kapoor gave a chilling performance in a film that's still remembered today for its music.

Then came Krishna Cottage in 2004, absolutely chilling with one of the best interval points in many, many years. She also mixed horror with erotica in the 2014 success Ragini MMS 2, headlined by Sunny Leone. And in 2019, she bankrolled the psychological thriller-cum comedy, Judgementall Hai Kya, another critical and commercial success, with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

Also, from ruling the television industry with shows like Naagin, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya, Jodha Akbar, and Pavitra Rishta to introducing a different side to the cinema with films like Dream Girl, Laila Majnu, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Ektaa R Kapoor has catered her content to an audience of a different generation and different taste.

Throughout the years, Ektaa has been relevant with every content she has created. She has been in the industry for longer than some of her audience have aged, which makes her a fascinating case full of different possibilities.

