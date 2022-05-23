Watch Ayushmann Khurrana breaking stereotypes in this one of a kind Stand Up act for his upcoming movie Anek.

With Anek gearing up for its release this week, Ayushmann and the team are going full scale with its promotions. While Ayushmann is promoting the idea of Anek, its tagline “Jeetega Kaun?.. Hindustan” has been widely praised by the masses. Going a step further, the makers are all set to introduce Ayushmann in a never seen avatar. The lead actor will now be seen trying his hands-on stand-up comedy along with India’s popular comedian Harsh Gujral.

With the snippets of the video released last evening, fans have been in a state of frenzy and have been waiting to watch this video.

In this Stand-Up, Ayushmann will be seen cracking us up with his impeccable sense of humour. The Stand-Up focuses on breaking stereotypes which is a common issue faced across communities in India.

He emphasizes the idea of society as a whole being a place for diverse communities to live, foster, and grow together and leave behind the stereotypes based on language, regions etc. The comic duo were on point with their comic timing and were quick to bring up the nuances from regular life while making it easy for the audience to connect with them.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on 27th May 2022.

