Kriti Sanon’s Raabta clocks 5 Years to its release; the actress hums to the title track of the film.

We are all aware that Kriti Sanon is a pool of talent but we barely had the idea that she can sing. Along with being a great actress, she is also a great singer.

Recently, the actress posted a video of herself singing the song ‘Raabta’ from her film Raabta which has been completed 5 years since it was released. Thanking the team of the film, Kriti shows her gratitude towards Dino and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the post. Taking to her comment section, she writes “ ♾

मेहरबानी जाते जाते मुझपे कर गया

गुज़रता सा लमहा एक दामन भर गया

This one was special in many ways..

A film full for memories. .

A journey close to my heart..

And I’m glad to have walked it with the two of you: Sushant and Dinoo ❤️

#5YearsOfRaabta

P.S. Excuse the singing, emotions are pure!

Video credit : @amarkaushik”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has Ganapath, Shehzada, Bhediya, and Adipurush along with an unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.