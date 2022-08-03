Talking about his debut film, Arjun said, 'I am immensely grateful to my dear friend and brother Rajiv Rai for his faith and belief in me then, and even now.'

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal started his career with Rajiv Rai's Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001. The film had an enseble cast of Kirti Reddy, Aftab Shivdasani, Suniel Shetty, Isha Koppikar, and Monica Bedi. That romantic drama that revolved around three men falling in love with the same woman, completes 21 years today, and Rampal is nostalgic.

Sharing some pictures from that film where he played the role of Gaurav, Rampal wrote- "21 years of my first film. Thank you everyone." Good friend Bobby Deol too congratulated him on this feat.

Talking about his debut film Arjun Said, "I am immensely grateful to my dear friend and brother Rajiv Rai for his faith and belief in me then, and even now. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t given me this break. Maybe I would have broken. Pyaar Ishq aur bhaut sara Mohabbat to the entire team, Shabbir Boxwala, Sunil Shetty, Aftab, Kirti, Vinod, everyone."

Rampal saw the best phase of his career between 2006 and 2013. In these seven years, he was seen in films like Don, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Om Shanti Om, We Are Family, Ra.One, Chakravyuh, Raajneeti, D-Day, Inkaar, and Satyagraha.

Rampal will soon be in Abbas-Mustan’s Penthouse, the period war drama Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and Applause Entertainment’s The Rapist, which has won the Kim Jiseok Award at 26th Busan International Film Festival. The film has also been nominated for The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne. Apart from this line up of work, the actor will also be seen in an upcoming South Indian movie, details of which are under the wraps currently.

