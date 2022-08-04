Despite being a remake, Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu has begun to secure its place at film festivals as the public waits impatiently for its release.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Nihit Bhave, Dobaaraa stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The story revolves around how a woman gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present. This film is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie ‘Mirage’.

Dobaaraa, a new-age thriller from Ektaa R. Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, has generated a lot of buzz because it features a time-travel genre that audiences haven't seen in a while. Despite being a remake, the movie has begun to secure its place at film festivals as the public waits impatiently for its release.

While Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Dobaaraa is one of its kind film that the Indian audience will encounter on the big screen, the film has already started to spread its wings, as it will be shown at many film festivals. However, being a remake, it is a sheer wonder that the film is made better than the original. While the director Anurag Kashyap has always worked on the original scripts, Dobaaraa will also mark the first remake of his career. Other than this, Anurag will also be seen trying his hands in the 'Time Travel' genre for the first time.

Moreover, the film is constantly grabbing its place at multiple film festivals and recently, Anurag Kashyap has been approached by Fantasia International Film Festival and other film festivals to exclusively open the festival with Dobaaraa. Having said that, it seems like the film is surely going to change the dynamics of Indian cinema as it started to earn recognition much before its release.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.