The Mihir Fadnavis directorial documentary, Lords of Lockdown is centred around the nationwide lockdown in India in 2020.

The onset of multiple lockdowns in India and across the world when Covid-19 first hit us, served as a massive blow to hundreds of thousands of people. While some were fighting for life, some were struggling with jobs, but many, were simply trying to survive. While the events of the lockdown situation were truly terrifying, it also exposed the little talked about endemic condition of India, that is hunger.

While it is difficult to list down the adversities that the pandemic brought upon us, through their documentary, Lords of Lockdown, producers Anurag Kashyap and Navin Shetty, along with director Mihir Fadnavis chronicle how India breathed during the six months of lockdowns amidst the pandemic. The documentary not only has heartwrenching stories from the lockdown, but also real-time visuals from during the lockdown.

And well, in what is an absolute proud moment, the movie premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival, on May 7.

The film chronicles four professionals, each from different walks of life that were instrumental during the pandemic: Ruben Mascarenhas from Khaana Chahiye, Washington Post journalist Rana Ayyub, Inspector General of Indian Railways AK Singh, and urogynecologist Dr Aparna Hegde. Each of them talks about the many aspects of suffering during the lockdown and they converge towards a tragedy of devastating proportions - the mass exodus of migrant workers by foot.

Small announcement Super thrilled, proud (and slightly emotional) to reveal that our new film - LORDS OF LOCKDOWN - a documentary feature chronicling heroes and endemic problems in the darkest of times - premiers at the New York Indian Film Festival next month! Cheers 🍺 pic.twitter.com/MM9myZ5LuH — Mihir Fadnavis (@mihirfadnavis) April 27, 2022

Here's what the director Mihir has to say about the film 'It was a visceral experience making this film, and thanks to the support of both my producers Anurag Kashyap and Navin Shetty we were able to make something thought provoking and certainly unique. I hope those watching the film feel the emotional upheaval we had while making it'.

Among other things, the film also attempts at sensitising people about the necessity for Hindus and Muslims to co-exist, at a time when communal tensions are at an all time high. And through all of this, is Mumbai, during a period of complete isolation.

