Annu Kapoor's daughter called him up and told him that she has stopped attending college for a few days. Here's how the actor reacted!

Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course has been buzzing around the corners for its relatable content. The series is about to unfold a story related to a student's life which does have relevance to everyone's life. This does include Annu Kapoor who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series and just came across the same situation.

As the mass appealing subject of Crash Course is something that carries worth to be found its place in everyone's life, Annu Kapoor seemed to experience a relatable one in his life. While the actor has heard the news of his daughter quitting college, it certainly revolved around the same content that he experienced while working on the series.

While sharing about his experience he said, "Recently my daughter called me up & informed that she has stopped her college few days after she called up again & told me that her ex-vice principal informed her that she not only topped the college but topped the University. She will always be my baby princess. I never imposed any compulsions. My only point is you give your best & work hard".

Crash Course will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 5, 2022, in India and across 240 other countries and territories worldwide.

