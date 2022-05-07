Amyra Dastur turns 29: Here's a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery
Actress Amyra Dastur turns 29 today. The actress who made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 Pratiek Babbar- starrer Issaq, has worked in several Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language films.
Before her stint as an actress, Amyra Dastur started began her career as a model. She appeared in several commercials for brands like Clean & Clear, Dove, and Airtel, to name a few. She also worked alongside Jackie Chan in her first international project, titled Kung Fu Yoga, which released in 2017. Amyra Dastur has also worked with actor Saif Ali Khan in Akshat Verma's Kaalakaandi, which was released in 2018 and in Tandav, which premiered last year.
Dastur looks gorgeous in this blue floral dress. With a no-makeup look and tresses let loose, the actor gave everyone some serious fashion goals. She completed the look with oxidised jewellery.
The actress looks stunning in this black crop top and skirt. Amyra Dastur paired the outfit with golden accessories and a high ponytail. Her bold look is certainly raising temperatures.
Amyra Dastur aced the printed co-ord look in this photo. She paired her outfit with classy bracelets and hoops.
Dastur flaunts her beach body in this neon green bodysuit and we are in awe of her.
The actress looks scintillating in this green shimmery outfit. Dastur kept her look minimal and left her tresses loose to complete the look.
The Kaalakaandi actor can be seen chilling at the beach in this image, giving us major vacay vibes.
Dastur looks flawless in this red gown. She kept the look minimal and topped it with silver earrings and bold red lip colour.
Here's wishing the gorgeous actress a great year ahead!
