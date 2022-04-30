In the new topical, Amul used a caricature of Deepika Padukone in an elegant gown, hailing her prestigious moment as 'Deepicannes'.

On Friday, April 29, Amul paid a buttery tribute to Deepika Padukone after she was announced as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's being selected as one of the jury members of the coveted festival came in as a massive moment of pride for India. Following the trajectory, recently, Amul topical has paid a "buttery tribute" to the star.

In the new topical, Amul used a caricature of Deepika Padukone in an elegant gown, hailing her prestigious moment as 'Deepicannes'. The Dairy giant used an intriguing tagline - "every jury loves it" - to complete their latest topical. Take a look at the wish below:

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to kick start next month in France. The 75th Festival de Cannes is slated to begin on May 17 and will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony.

French actor Vincent Lindon, who won the Best Actor award at Cannes for The Measure of a Man in 2015, will be the president of the jury this year.

In a statement, posted on the official website, Vincent Lindon said, “It is a great honour and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival.” “With my jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to hit the screens in January 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​