It is a season where you will not be able to stop laughing and enjoy with Zakir Khan , Sumukhi Suresh , and other judges.

Giving a glimpse into the third season of well-acclaimed comedy franchise Comicstaan, Amazon Prime Video today dropped the teaser of the rib-tickling comedy talent hunt show. The teaser video promo of the Amazon Original introduces the audiences to the judges, mentors, and the hosts breaking into the fits of laughter. All set to exhilarate and delight the audiences, the show promises to be an unmissable laugh riot! Watch the trailer of Comicstaan Season 3 on 7th July.

Produced by Only Much Louder (OML) and hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, Comicstaan Season 3 will have Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian as the judges, and will globally premiere be available on the service starting 15 July. The eight contestants will be mentored by seven mentors including Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Kannan Gill, Prashasti Singh .Aadar Malik and Anu Menon.

We hate to be the reason for your hurting tummy, teary eyes and aching jaws but Comicstaan is coming on 15th July! 😎

Trailer dropping in 2 days!#ComicstaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/MjGB04NO1L — Comicstaan (@comicstaan) July 5, 2022

