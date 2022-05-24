Red Chillies Entertainment & Eternal Sunshine Productions’ DARLINGS, coming soon to Netflix.

The much-awaited Red Chillies Entertainment & Eternal Sunshine Productions Darlings is set to premiere on Netflix this year. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, the film is the debut full-length feature for director Jasmeet K Reen and stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. Darlings also brings together the absolute greats of music- music composer Vishal Bharadwaj and lyricist Gulzar.

Director Jasmeet K Reen said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix.” Alia Bhatt, who marks her debut as a producer (Eternal Sunshine) with Darlings said, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over.”

Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma shared, “A script nurtured inhouse, and later produced with the incredible Alia, and supported by a stellar cast in Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, helmed by Jasmeet, who has a lot of promises, Darlings is very special to all of us. Gulzar Saab and Vishal Ji have given soul to the film with the songs. We couldn’t have asked for more. I cannot wait for the audience to finally see the film”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, “At Netflix, we want to entertain our members with best in class films, across genres, made possible by collaborating with filmmakers who take big creative swings to tell diverse and compelling stories. With Darlings, we continue our long-standing partnership with Red Chillies Entertainment and are excited to be the home for Alia Bhatt’s first production. Darlings, by debut director Jasmeet K Reen, is a must-watch, a perfect storm of a riveting plot, fresh storytelling brought to life by powerful performances.”

Darlings is a dark-comedy which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

