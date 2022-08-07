Actress Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy a few months ago. On various controversies surrounding the same, she wrote, ‘The man is also having a child, why bother only the woman’.

Actress Alia Bhatt was filming in London for her first Hollywood movie, Heart of Stone, when she made the pregnancy announcement. Soon after, the Darlings actor became irritated by rumours that her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, would "bring her up" from London following her shoot. Alia recently spoke out about the rumours, claiming that the experience caused the "feminist inside" of her to awaken.

In an interview, Alia called the reports regressive and said, “It is a section of certain mainstream media conversation which I think is extremely jaded and dated and regressive and all those words we try to run away from. In the garb of writing a positive article, if you are going to actually be saying that a woman’s life is now going to be topsy and turvy, then that’s a bit unfair. You are not saying that about the man. The man is also having a child so why do you only bother the woman.”

Alia took to social media to react to these reports. She said, “The only reason I reacted was that it was going for a hardcore commentary and the feminist inside me woke up with all the knives and guns blazing.” and “Meanwhile in some people’s heads we still live in some patriarchal world.” It further read, “Nothing has gotten delayed!! No one needs to PICK anyone up I am a woman, not a parcel!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well :)”