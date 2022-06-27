Alia Bhatt had tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. After the announcement of the actress' pregnancy, congratulations began pouring in for the happy couple on social media.

Bhatt posted a picture of her ultrasound appointment with the caption “Our baby ….. coming soon”. The actor also shared a photo of a lioness nudging a lion, while a cub looks at them.

The actor had tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. After her announcement, congratulations began pouring in for the happy couple on social media. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani sent a string of heart emojis. “ॐ नमः शिवाय Immensely happy”, wrote the couple's co-star from Brahmastra Mouni Roy. Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan also sent in her best wishes. “Congratulations Mama and Papa lion”, she commented.

Ranbir Kapoor had earlier hinted at the news during a media interaction while promoting Shamshera. When the Sanju star was asked about his upcoming films post-marriage, he said he said he wants to make a family and work for them.

"Abhi mujhe bahot kaam karna hai, family banani hai, unke liye kaam karna hai. Pehle mai khudke liye kaam kar raha tha," Kapoor said. He also stated his life has changed after his wedding and he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life."

Kapoor and Bhatt fell in love during the shooting of their movie Brahmastra. The couple will share screen space for the first time in the film. The movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, is set to release on 9 September.

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt is also set to appear in her maiden Hollywood venture Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. She is also gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she reunites with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

