Ahead of Lock Upp Finale, Ektaa R Kapoor expresses her excitement for the Kangana Ranaut show
Producer Ektaa R Kapoor today took to her social media to express her excitement for the finale of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp.
In the video, she can be seen saying, "I am super excited for the finale of Lock Upp. May the best man woman win! Thankyou for the love that the reality show has been getting.. it's truly overwhelming and wouldn’t have been possible without everyone’s support."
#KanganaRanaut ke saath, kaidi bhi ho gaye on fire! 🔥💯
Catch this fiery moment in the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10:30 pm.#ShivamSharma #PayalRohatgi #AnjaliArora #AzmaFallah @munawar0018 @princenarula88 @itsmetejasswi @kkundrra @divyadutta25 @EktaaRKapoor @altbalaji pic.twitter.com/OmKPcStQlv
— MX Player (@MXPlayer) May 7, 2022
ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show. 'Lock Upp' started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.
The khel might be aakhri, par #ShivamSharma will never run out of shayari! 😋 Catch the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10:30 pm.#PayalRohatgi #AnjaliArora #AzmaFallah @munawar0018 @princenarula88 @itsmetejasswi @kkundrra #KanganaRanaut @divyadutta25 @EktaaRKapoor @altbalaji pic.twitter.com/fKTUG4ofK5 — MX Player (@MXPlayer) May 7, 2022
Going by the impressive number of her forthcoming movies and shows, Ektaa is all set to make 2022 all about romance, mystery, drama, action, horror and thrill.
Kangana Ranaut gave a sneak peek to the audience of the outfit she is wearing for the finale. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Bad ass finale tonight …. Find out who will be the winner of India’s biggest reality show , Lockupp season one … tonight at 10:30pm @altbalaji @mxplayer"
