While we all thought Bollywood's wedding season was over, it appears that Sonakshi Sinha has jumped on board, or at the very least is cashing in on the trend of making a "BIG" announcement. The actress released a series of photos of herself on Monday that sent her followers into a frenzy and piqued everyone's interest by showing off an enticing diamond ring on her finger.

Sonakshi flaunted her ring finger in the photos while standing next to an unknown male, who she had cropped out slightly. In the first photo, the actress is seen gripping a man's arm while hiding her wide smile behind her hands and showing off her stunning diamond ring. Sonakshi is seen placing both hands on his shoulders in the next image. Only his wrist and palm are visible in the third, as Sonakshi strikes a pose with her large ring. Remember to look at her million-dollar smile.

Sonakshi talked about her “big day” and said that she can’t wait to “share it”. “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming true… and I can’t wait to share it with you. Can’t believe it was SO EZI!!!!” the caption of the actor's post read.

Fans jumped right into the guessing game in the comments area, while celebs congratulated the actress. Netizens also worried if she and her rumoured beau, actor Zaheer Iqbal, got engaged.

