Abhishek Bachchan, an actor, will attend the 13th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2022 to receive the Leadership in Cinema Awards. Additionally, Abhisek will give a unique speech about the diversity of cinema and his experience in Bollywood.

Abhishek, who most recently appeared in the social comedy Dasvi on Netflix, began his career in Indian cinema with JP Dutta's romance drama Refugee(2000). This year, he celebrated 22 years in the industry. His captivating performances in films like Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, and Ludo, to name a few, have mesmerised his audience.

Abhishek says, "I’m excited and looking forward to being part of celebrating all things movies and cinema in Melbourne. I’m elated to have been invited by IFFM and to be part of a festival that truly celebrates Indian cinema in all its glory. For them to confer me with the Leadership in Cinema award is truly an honour for me and I’m thankful to the jury and the team of IFFM. To be in another country celebrating Indian pride and Indian content alongside my peers is something I’m truly looking forward to."

IFFM will be taking place, physically and virtually, from 12-20 August 2022. After the pandemic, this is the first time it has come with its physical event since 2020 and 2021 were done virtually. It is one of the biggest Indian film festivals that take place outside of India and is also the only Indian film festival backed by the Victorian government in Australia. The event will be hosting some of the big names of Bollywood like Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Shefali Shah, and Vaani Kapoor, to name a few.

