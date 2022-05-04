Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently opened up on dealing with anxiety attacks. She wrote a lengthy post talking about her anxiety and how she is improving her health with this one hack.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently disclosed that she has been suffering from anxiety attacks through a post on social media. The star kid later shared another post and revealed what helped her deal with the situation after the attack.

She wrote, “1 thing that helped my anxiety. I used body scrub for the first time in my life. I only managed to shower after the palpitations had passed but I wasn't feeling settled and I was worried they would be back. It took a while to figure out what I felt like doing and then actually get up to do it. However, eventually - I took a relatively long shower (mine usually last only 3-5 minutes) with body scrub. Why I think the body scrub helped me is because it made for a heightened tactile (sense organs - touch) experience."

She added, “My mind shifted focus to feeling the coarse scrub on my body. I was told you're supposed to put oil after you use a scrub. So then I did that. Then got into those super soft pyjamas from the photo. Then put a face mask. Result: I managed to fall asleep on Sunday night. I don't know if it will work everytime. It's also a post attack soothing and not a during attack thing. But I'm also caught up in my own head too much, I think. So increasing the number of tactile experiences in my daily life may be a good idea. And maybe that'll add to the variables that act as general preventives to unhealthy mental health. If you don't want to spend money on another beauty product.. @sarahjanedias put up a how-to-make-scrub-at-home.”

In one of her previous posts, Ira had said, “Try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured. But while it's building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life's full of variables. If you're trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there P.s. This is me after a long shower after an attack. Showers are a beautiful thing. More on that later.”

